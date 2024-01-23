THE QUESTION IS ‘INCLUSIVE’ OF WHAT? ARE THEY CONFUSING SKIN COLOR WITH MINDS AGAIN? When the lesson is dismissed as a ‘troubling trend’.
Multicolored Marxists are still Marxists.
