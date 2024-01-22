HMM: Supreme Court allows Biden administration to cut Texas border wire. “The decision on Monday isn’t the final word on the contentious dispute, which has hit a fever pitch in recent weeks as Texas and the federal government stand at odds over how to mitigate the immigration crisis that has seen record levels of illegal immigrants over the border since President Joe Biden took office. . . .The state argues that the federal government does not have the right to destroy Texas’s property and claims ‘eyewitness observers’ reported Border Patrol agents ‘facilitat[ing] the surge of migrants’ into Eagle Pass, Texas.”