I THINK THE SCREEN-ENTHUSIASM HAS GONE TOO FAR: The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has a 48-inch panoramic ‘infotainment’ screen.. “When in Park, the luxury SUV’s screen offers gaming, video streaming, and—in the future—video conferencing.”
No thanks.
