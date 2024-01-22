MEDIA DOUBLE STANDARD ON PRESIDENTIAL DEMENTIA: Why on Earth would anybody think there is a double standard on how the Mainstream Media covers mental goofs by Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Issues & Insights explains why that’s exactly what millions of Americans have good reason to conclude it does exist.
