LOL, BRUCE BARTLETT’S TDS IS SHOWING:

I'm not so sure. Trump's speech last night to a full house in Manchester was (I reluctantly realized) highly effective. He didn't ramble and he kept all the defects (eg grievances) in check or hidden. No signs of dementia. https://t.co/tZLaeOoCMt — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) January 21, 2024

To be honest, if I could wave my magic want and make DeSantis president I would. I don’t have a magic wand, and he can’t be elected. It’s Trump or Biden (or worse, Kamala, Michelle, Gavin Newsom, or several other worse choices). I choose Trump.