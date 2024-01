THEY FEAR THE TRUTH:

I've been on social media in its current incarnations and its precursors (like dial-up AOL chat rooms) on-and-off since the mid-'90s.

I have learned one consistent lesson over and over and over, and it has never not happened. Here it is:

Anywhere online that conservatives are…

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 21, 2024