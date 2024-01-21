THERE SEEM TO BE A LOT OF SECRET PUBLIC-PRIVATE ALLIANCES THESE DAYS: The Secret Public-Private Alliance to End Inflation and Save the Biden Administration. “By now you should be putting things together. The #metoo movement and the BLM pogroms in every major city became the pretext for a ‘re-imagining’ of long-standing IPs, in a way that made no sense as business decisions, but were perfectly rational if the goal was, in fact, to make money disappear.” Heh. A conspiracy so vast . . . .

Plus: “While I do not have what most skeptics would regard as ‘evidence,’ I do have plenty of hearsay and conjecture, which are kinds of evidence.”