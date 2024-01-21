THIS SEEMS LIKE A TERRIBLE IDEA: Kevin McCarthy foe Tim Burchett could face primary challenge after voting for ouster. I know both Tim Burchett and Jimmy Matlock and I like them both. But I think that Tim was right to vote against McCarthy, and I don’t think we need a primary fight. Though it’s kinda late for that anyway. Perhaps this talk is more by way of a brushback pitch.
