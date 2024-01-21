SCOTT WANTS TREASURY’S ‘RELIGIOUS TEXTS’ SEARCHES DECISION TREE: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) got a lot of headlines this weekend for endorsing former President Donald Trump but something else did at the same time may well prove to be significant in the long term.

The South Carolina Republican told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he wants to know who made the decision for the department to join the FBI in “encouraging” banks, credit card companies and other financial institutions to search customers’ private accounts for transactions involving among many others the terms “religious texts,” and “MAGA,” “Trump.” He wants the information no later than Feb. 5.

“On what basis did Treasury/FinCEN conclude that purchasing or possessing of religious texts, may be indicative of extremism?” Scott said, adding “Who made the decision for Treasury/FinCEN to warn financial institutions that religious texts may indicate extremism?”

The senator also said “federal government efforts to target individuals and entities based on their political views is a blatant and egregious violation of our Constitution. Additionally, reported actions like these disrupt confidence in federal law enforcement and raise significant questions regarding the independence of federal financial regulators.”

The searches were part of the Deep State’s Jan. 6 investigation. Keep an eye on this aspect of the investigation of the investigation, as I have a hunch there is much behind these searches than is now known.