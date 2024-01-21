ROGER KIMBALL: Ramaswamy Defies New York Times Narrative: Suspends Campaign, Backs Trump. “I think it was a writer for Time magazine who, back in the day, illustrated the point by noting the difference in tone between ‘Truman slunk from the room to huddle with his cronies’ and ‘Ike strode from the chamber to confer with his advisors.’ Truman and Ike were doing the same thing, but the description of their activities cast them in very different rhetorical spaces. The Times obviously had Vivek slated for a Truman-like role.”