TIME TO COUGH UP SOME REPARATIONS, I GUESS: LeVar Burton shocked to discover he’s descended from a Confederate soldier. “Burton, who famously portrayed a slave in the 1977 TV miniseries, ‘Roots,’ was floored to find out his great-great grandfather fought to protect the institution of slavery during America’s Civil War. . . . Other celebrities have been shocked to learn about their heritage on the hit PBS show. Last year, former Black Panther Angela Davis was surprised to discover her ancestors came over on the Mayflower.”