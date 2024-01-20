GOOD GRIEF: Wellington gets the boot from the history dunces.
In other news of historical ignorance, Napoleon invented brandy, Caesar created a salad, and Alexander the Great created a cocktail combining cognac, creme the cacao and cream.
