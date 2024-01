BECAUSE POSTING “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” WAS CONSIDERED A RACIST, WHITE SUPREMACIST CAMPAIGN: Why Can Jews Attack Antisemitism But No One Denounces Hatred Against Whites?

Note that I think Jews are right to defend themselves. I also think it’s time to stop with all the anti-white crap. Racism is racism, no matter at whom it’s directed. And government has no business having a favorite race.