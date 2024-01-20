AH YES. THE “PATRIOT FRONT”. WONDER IF THEY ARRIVED IN U-HAULS AGAIN: The Feds aint fooling anyone.

The question is: How dumb do they have to be to think they are? Note, pants from government supplier, and not cheap. One of the guys tries to mix it up by…. having white laces on the cop boots. Those jackets, too. (VertX?) Yeah. Did they grab a bunch of FBI and tell them this was mandatory “fun”. Boy Scout troops have trouble looking that uniform.

But hey now they can tell idiots that “The right are anti-Semites too.” Their problem? Only true idiots believe them. And idiots are already voting for Brandon.

Look, it’s not even that they try psy-ops against the American people, who are paying for all those matching clothes? No. That’s outrageous enough. But the insult of thinking we’d believe it, that is hard to swallow.

All together now, sing it with me “If he wears high-end khakis, he’s a fed; If he covers up his face, he is a fed; if his hair is high and tight he is a fed…”

Hey, FBI! Befehl ist Befehl didn’t work before. And it will fail to work again. Remember that. You know better, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.