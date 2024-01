WHEN THE ACTUAL CITIZENS ARE SECOND-CLASS CITIZENS: US Travelers Fed Up With Preferential Treatment for Migrants. “Newly arrived illegal migrants are not only exempt from many of the rules above and are allowed to fly for free, but they don’t even have to show an ID if they don’t have one. And this has some citizens seeing red.”

Why do we put up with this? Because we’re afraid of being called racist by scoundrels.