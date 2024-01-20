BLUE ON BLUE: Fetterman attacks ‘sleazeball’ Democrat in vow to restrict Menendez in the Senate. “Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is expected to force a vote on a resolution next week that would ban lawmakers who are indicted on national security matters from attending classified briefings.”
