January 20, 2024

WELL: Fulton County Audit Chair Demands Answers from Fani Willis. “Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, the chairman of the county’s audit committee, sent a letter to Willis Friday evening asking whether she engaged in a ‘romantic relationship’ with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, ‘misused’ county funds, and ‘accepted valuable gifts and personal benefits from a contractor/recipient of County funds.'”

Posted at 9:29 am by Glenn Reynolds