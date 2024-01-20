WELL: Fulton County Audit Chair Demands Answers from Fani Willis. “Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, the chairman of the county’s audit committee, sent a letter to Willis Friday evening asking whether she engaged in a ‘romantic relationship’ with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, ‘misused’ county funds, and ‘accepted valuable gifts and personal benefits from a contractor/recipient of County funds.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.