January 20, 2024

THE ECONOMY’S BOOMING, JUST AS JOE!  San Francisco mall loses fifth store in a month as occupancy plunges to just 25%.

More: Home sales in 2023 were worst since 1995 as high mortgage rates slammed market.

More?  Career coaches expecting 2024 layoff wave: Here’s what you should do.

Do you still need more?  Ford cutting F-150 Lightning truck production on weak demand.

More?  Macy’s slashing over 2K jobs, closing five stores amid pressure to go private.

Bidenomics – a term that means “the wheels come off.”

Posted at 4:35 am by Sarah Hoyt