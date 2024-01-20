SHOCKED, SHOCKED SHOCKED: Ballots Cast Without Proof Of Citizenship ‘Exploded’ After Lawfare Crippled Arizona Election Laws.
And tell me, how much did this have to do with the left’s desire to weld the border wide open?
