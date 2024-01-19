GET WOKE, GO BROKE: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Cut as Bronco, Ranger Production Soars. “The growth rate for electric vehicle adoption has recently been in something of a lull.”
Their appeal has become more . . . selective.
GET WOKE, GO BROKE: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Cut as Bronco, Ranger Production Soars. “The growth rate for electric vehicle adoption has recently been in something of a lull.”
Their appeal has become more . . . selective.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.