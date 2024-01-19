I DON’T KNOW WHY THEY’RE TRYING SO HARD TO SQUEEZE HER OUT BUT IT LOOKS VERY SLEAZY AND UNSUPPORTED: David Lat: 6 Video Clips Of Judge Pauline Newman: Judge Newman wants the legal world to see as well as hear her in action.

My latest guest, Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit, is 96 years old, and there’s an effort afoot to remove her from the bench based on alleged “cognitive decline” and “significant mental problems”—which she vociferously denies.

I believe that listening to our podcast conversation will convince many observers that Judge Newman is completely lucid, but the judge felt that video would make the case for her cognitive ability and continued vitality even more persuasively. So at her request, I’m posting a half-dozen video clips, highlights from our conversation, so you can see as well as hear Judge Newman for yourself. (You’ll occasionally notice what might seem like little jumps in the video; some of this is from editing, which was minimal, and some is from the Zoom connection.)

Thanks to my audio engineer, Tommy Harron, for producing these clips. And thanks to Judge Newman for both her time and transparency.