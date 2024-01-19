PROBATION? REALLY? What Does a Gender Studies Degree From the University of IL Get You? Probation After Being Held At Gunpoint by CCW Holder During Hot Burglary.
I guess a gender studies degree identifies you as a friend of the regime.
PROBATION? REALLY? What Does a Gender Studies Degree From the University of IL Get You? Probation After Being Held At Gunpoint by CCW Holder During Hot Burglary.
I guess a gender studies degree identifies you as a friend of the regime.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.