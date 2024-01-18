BIDEN FEDS SURVEILED BIBLE BUYERS: Not only did Treasury and the FBI “ask” banks, credit cards and other financial firms to search customers’ private accounts using the terms “MAGA” and “Trump,” they also encouraged searches for “Religious Texts.” A bunch of civil liberties experts I interviewed today on this are outraged.
