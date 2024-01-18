COMMANDER SALAMANDER: The Costs of War at Sea: Understanding Scale.

Politically and institutionally – not to mention industrially – the institutions of our nation and those of our allies are sleepwalking in to a systemic shock I am afraid they are not ready for.

Make no mistake, at some point another large war at sea will come. They always do. For every “long peace” there is a “large war.” . . . We will have to fight with what we have, and try to force victory in the face of attrition without relief.