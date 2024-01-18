PEOPLE IN HELL DEMAND ICE WATER – JUST BECAUSE WE’RE FOOTING THE BILLS DOESN’T MEAN THE UN HAS TO ANSWER TO US: House Republicans demand testimony from head of UNRWA over Hamas aid allegations.
US out of the UN. UN out of the US. Enough is enough.
