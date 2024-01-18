JUDAISM HOLDS ETHNICITY PASSES THROUGH THE MATERNAL LINE, SO ANY KIDS ARE JEWISH: Israel prepares for possibility that raped hostages could be impregnated by Hamas.
And none of this is new in the long history of the Jewish people.
