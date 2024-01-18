PART OF IT IS THE MARK OF AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS LOSING THE CULTURE AND RATIONALITY: The lawless left.
They are raging, because their whole world view is a mortally wounded beast. It can’t survive, but it’s trying to take everything down with it.
