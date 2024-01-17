THEY CAN’T EVEN MAKE THINGS WORK FOR THE APPARATCHIKS ANYMORE: Woah: Blinken’s 737 Breaks Down after Davos. “The incident happened when Antony Blinken flew from Davos on helicopters and boarded the modified Boeing 737. He was then informed that the aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly as an oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied.”
