January 17, 2024

NO, JOE DIDN’T PUT THE MLK BUST IN THE OVAL OFFICE: The Lid exposes yet another Biden White House falsehood, claiming in an official tweet that Joe was responsible for the Martin Luther King bust being in the Oval Office. In fact, the bust was placed there in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama. Next: Joe Biden invented sliced bread?

Posted at 10:22 am by Mark Tapscott