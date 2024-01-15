THEIR PRINCIPLES ARE VERY FLEXIBLE:
The left really went from “Black Lives Matter” to “slavery can be excused in pursuit of anti-Zionism” in less than 4 years. https://t.co/LOI046lGze
— Joshua Davis (@byJoshuaDavis) January 15, 2024
