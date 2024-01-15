ROGER KIMBALL: Trump Trounces Everyone in Iowa: It’s game over for Ron DeSantis. “Trump trounced everyone. RealClearPolitics reports that it took him only thirty-one minutes to clear the table. The outcome or upshot? It’s game over for Ron DeSantis. Whether he suspends his campaign tonight or waits a few weeks doesn’t really matter. Time’s up for the governor of Florida. Nikki Haley will doubtless trudge on to New Hampshire, where she will also lose, and perhaps even to South Carolina, her home state, where Trump will win by a huge margin. It wasn’t much of a horse race, but it was, for those with eyes to see, a clarifying moment.”

If DeSantis could magically become President, I think he’d be great. I also don’t think he can be elected President, which is how you become President sans magic. And there’s a lot to be said for teaching the Deep State that it can’t, and shouldn’t try to, manipulate elections. I hope Trump wins, wins big, and makes a lot of people pay.

UPDATE:

One of the biggest signs of the Trump romp in IOWA tonight: He's winning comfortably in suburban Des Moines' Dallas County, with 3/4 of the vote in. This was a Rubio stronghold in 2016. Trump 39%

Haley 26%

DeSantis 26% — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) January 16, 2024

Related: How College-Educated Republicans Learned to Love Trump Again. By paying attention to what Democrats have done to the country?