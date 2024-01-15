MAKE THEM PAY: White professor’s ‘hostile work environment’ claim can move forward: judge. “De Piero’s attorneys argued that mandatory diversity trainings and race-based grading constituted a ‘hostile work environment, in violation of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,’ that forced De Piero to resign, according to the ruling’s summary.”
