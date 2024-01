BILL ACKMAN STAYS ON THE OFFENSIVE: Harvard alumni pay particular attention:

As you may have heard, four @Harvard alums would like to run for the Board of Overseers in the Spring election which begins April 1st.

Their vision: Renew Harvard's leadership, defend free speech, protect students, and fix mismanagement.

Their platform can be found here:…

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 14, 2024