ROGER KIMBALL: Trump’s Resurgence Draws Parallels to Reagan’s 1980 Upset Victory. “It’s hard to recapture the contempt with which Reagan was excoriated by the best and the brightest, but it was just as visceral and widespread as the animus against Trump in 2016 and today.” Yes, that was papered over afterward.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.