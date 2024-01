WELL, BIDEN’S COUNTING ON THE MUSLIM VOTE IN KEY STATES:

Crowds of Terrorists chanting for continued Attacks against the West are in our Nation’s Capital tonight and nothing is being done by Law Enforcement to put an End to it. https://t.co/eByQEb4T5A — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 14, 2024

Locking up J6 Capitol strollers didn’t cost him anything, and gave him a Reichstag fire.