IT SENDS TOO MUCH MONEY TO RED STATES: Biden facing pressure to rein in LNG exports. “In the past two years, hundreds of cargoes loaded with supercooled gas have departed the U.S. Gulf Coast as foreign buyers turn to America for energy supplies. Developers of export terminals are now capitalizing on the momentum, pushing for plans to build more facilities to expand LNG production. But climate activists and Democratic lawmakers want the Biden administration to stop the expansion. They argue that the federal government, which has to approve LNG projects, is failing to account for the harmful effects of gas exports on the climate, the U.S. economy and local communities.”

They want us to buy gas from Putin. Everyone knows that commie carbon is good for the planet.