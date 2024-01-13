WOEING: Cockpit window crack forces ANA Boeing flight in Japan to turn back. “A domestic All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight in Japan has returned to its departure airport after a crack was reported on the cockpit window during the flight. . . . The plane, a Boeing 737, landed back at Sapporo’s New Chitose airport at around 12:10 local time (3:10 GMT).”
