#JOURNALISM:
Taylor Lorenz really made a four minute TikTok about some guy named Dick Stroker lmfao https://t.co/jKq9xAnig2
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2024
#JOURNALISM:
Taylor Lorenz really made a four minute TikTok about some guy named Dick Stroker lmfao https://t.co/jKq9xAnig2
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.