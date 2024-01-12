A CENSORSHIP ADVOCATE SPREADING MISINFORMATION? SHOCKING. Jesse Singal: There Are Major Factual Issues With Jonathan M. Katz’s ‘Atlantic’ Article, “Substack Has A Nazi Problem.” “It turns out Katz almost entirely fabricated what is perhaps his most damning anecdote about Substack’s approach to extremism.”

What will the Atlantic do? There must be accountability.

Plus: “Katz, who had a Substack himself until he announced his departure today, is apparently a well-regarded author. But he is also, in my brief and exceptionally unpleasant interactions with him, an erratic and toxic individual, at least when it comes to hunting down and attempting to punish his perceived enemies of justice. My most memorable run-in with Katz occurred when he screenshotted a tweet of someone saying that my death should be toasted with champagne, and described it as ‘one of the truest things ever written’ on Twitter.”