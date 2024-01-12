MATT TAIBBI: More Lunatic Legal Coverage: Media reports say Donald Trump’s attorney claimed presidential immunity would “extend to political assassinations.” Here’s what he really said. “Again, you can agree or disagree with the immunity argument, but just from a press perspective: the “SEAL Team Six” moment not only didn’t come from Trump’s team, it was never really argued at all. What actually happened was [Judge] Pan spent a ton of time fishing for that sound bite, didn’t get it, and finally moved on.”

Should judges be fishing for sound bites?