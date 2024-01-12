WE ARE GOVERNED BY A MIXTURE OF THE EVIL AND THE BRAINDEAD:

Joe Biden just visited a coffee shop and forgot that he is the president: "My name's Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate."

With some overlap.

UPDATE: Lol, no. Is President Biden a Super-Ager? “It’s no secret that at 81, President Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. And whether the current frontrunners for either party win the election later this year, Biden or Donald Trump would be the oldest president on record. Many people have raised concerns about the candidates’ ages and whether they are too old to run for president. However, a recent op-ed published in The Hillopens in a new tab or window weighed in on whether President Biden is actually a super-ager — someone generally older than 80 who has cognitive and physical function higher than their peers, more akin to people decades younger — and argued that framing Biden in particular as ‘too old’ is both ageist and politically motivated.”

Puhleez. You know what’s politically motivated? This sort of interference-running by alleged scientists. And people wonder why science has lost trust with the public.