THE SPACE INDUSTRY AND THE DANGERS OF OVERREGULATION. “There was a time when visionaries and dreamers alone imagined humanity could find great knowledge, riches and adventure in outer space—and were routinely belittled by mundane society for doing so. Now that entrepreneurs are making space more accessible and tapping into its potential, everybody seems to want a piece of the action. Government agencies are elbowing themselves to the head of the crowd to manage a burgeoning industry they once neglected, even benignly.”

Benign neglect is ideal.