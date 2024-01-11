HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: UChicago Professor Sounds Alarm Over Troubling University Finances. “Assuming that the University nets $60,000 in revenue from each undergraduate, Ando calculated that the tuition of more than 3,300 undergraduates—nearly half the number in the College—would be needed to just service debt every year.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.