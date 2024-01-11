GET WOKE, GO BROKE:
Here’s more of @AlaskaAir’s priorities! https://t.co/rZzeQx4l9l
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2024
But wait, there’s more:
Holy smokes this is terrifying. Female Air traffic controller argues with a pilot who’s been flying for 15 years about a landing and says she “googled it” so she’s right and knows best.
This happened at DTO, a small airport in Texas.
Who wants to bet she was a diversity hire?… pic.twitter.com/jyiXs2rLYT
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2024
sadly this is not surprising
the feds have been lowering standards for ATC (specifically to target white men) for some timehttps://t.co/918Icwq08M
— Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 11, 2024
Every institution has been corrupted.