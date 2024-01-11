HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Professor says ‘suppress’ Joe Rogan, Douglas Murray to ‘counter terrorism’: report.
I remember when support for higher ed was justified as promoting a more open and tolerant society.
