DECLINE IS A CHOICE: We got too accustomed to peaceful seas: Say goodbye to the global ‘conveyor belt.’ “It’s somewhat ahistorical that the world’s oceans have been relatively painless to navigate in the second half of the 20th century, permitting trade to flow around the world. That was not the case for much of human history.”
