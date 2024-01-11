I STILL SAY THAT IF YOU GET RID OF SOCIALISM, FERTILITY WILL COME BACK FINE. IT’S TAXES STRANGLING BIRTH: The Fertility Crisis – There Is No Cure In A Free Country.
I say the cure is freedom.
I STILL SAY THAT IF YOU GET RID OF SOCIALISM, FERTILITY WILL COME BACK FINE. IT’S TAXES STRANGLING BIRTH: The Fertility Crisis – There Is No Cure In A Free Country.
I say the cure is freedom.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.