21ST CENTURY EMPLOYMENT: Some Gen Z job seekers are bringing mom and dad to interviews, and it’s turning off employers, new survey finds. “Thirty-nine percent of the employers who responded said they prefer to hire older job seekers over recent college graduates, in part because young professionals don’t make a good first impression in job interviews. More than half of the employers said young recruits struggled to make eye contact during the interview, and 50% said they asked for unreasonable compensation. Almost half of the employers said a young job candidate showed up in inappropriate attire, and nearly 20% said a recent college grad had brought a parent to a job interview.”