CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: Fani Willis subpoenaed in top Trump Georgia prosecutor’s divorce case. “Wade was paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees in 2022 and 2023 as he worked on the investigation, county records show.”

More here: “Wade led prosecutors’ presentation to the special grand jury that spent nearly eight months in 2022 collecting evidence and hearing witness testimony in the Trump case. . . . The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has paid Wade’s law offices nearly $654,000 since January 2022, according to county records, making it likely that he is the highest paid prosecutor in the state. (By comparison, Georgia Supreme Court justices currently earn slightly more than $186,000 per year.) Wade is the Fulton DA’s office’s highest-paid contract attorney. His law partner, Christopher Campbell, has separately made $126,000 for his work with Fulton prosecutors, according to county records. McAfee in September quickly shut down an attempt to sanction Wade for a mailer his law firm sent multiple defendants offering them legal services.”

An Atlanta lawyer friend writes:

The question “Why Nathan?” has been drifting around the legal community here for a while now. Lots of us know Nathan and like him. He’s pleasant in court, friendly, gregarious, diplomatic, professional, all that. He was a misdemeanor prosecutor and later a municipal judge in Marietta, where I live, and he has run for higher office around here several times, without success. He’s ambitious, and that’s not a sin. But when Fani hired Nathan for the Trump RICO case, that didn’t make sense to anyone. Sure, it benefits Nathan because he’s ambitious and gets his name in a national spotlight, but Fani leads the largest DA’s office in Georgia (one of the largest east of the Mississippi River) and she has plenty of fearsome seasoned litigators at her beckon call. Why appoint someone who has never prosecuted a RICO case? And if she just wanted to appoint a special outside person for this case, there are scores of former high-ranking prosecutors ousted into private practice since 2020 who would love to take the job. So why Nathan? Now we know. Ashleigh (and her husband John) are here in Marietta too. Their office is between my home and office. They know Nathan well. Ashleigh likes the spotlight, but not enough that she’s willing to make promises (or threats) she can’t keep. If she says there’s good evidence of an affair, there likely is. And she’s loving it, trust me. This is one of those things that is so stupid that it boggles the mind. Fani Willis hasn’t been in office all that long. She hasn’t built up a war chest of favors and loyalty. And here on the national stage she’s going to be outed as using the Trump case to funnel taxpayer money to her unqualified paramour? What was she thinking? What was Nathan thinking?

Sounds like we may find out.