YES, CONGRESS CAN ARREST HUNTER BIDEN: Or anybody else who defies a lawfully issued congressional subpoena, under the Inherent Contempt Power, according to the Congressional Research Service (CRS). As I report for The Epoch Times, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was right, Biden can be arrested, but wrong in claiming it could be done “right here right now” during a tumultuous congressional hearing.